No place for Zionist regime in world future

Speaking in sermons of Friday prayers, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari pointed to the Quds Day rallies across the country in solidarity with the Palestinians, saying that the Palestinian people have been suffering from occupation and displacement for seven decades.

Referring to the aggression of the Zionist regime and the double standards of the human rights institutions toward Palestinians, he added that the Palestinian people have been deprived of the right to normal life for many years.

He also appreciated the resistance of the Palestinians against the occupiers, saying that the day of the liberation of Palestine is close to the grace of God Almighty.

There won't be any place for the Zionist regime in the world future, he stressed.

The International Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramadan that was initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israeli occupation.

International Quds Day is an opportunity to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn the Zionist regime. The event comes amid heightened tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territories.

