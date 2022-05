Despite the strict security measures of the Zionist regime to prevent the Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, 200,000 Palestinians attended the mosque and offered Eid al-Fitr prayers.

However, Palestinians' insistence on attending Al-Aqsa Mosque for Eid al-Fitr prayers made the Zionists unable to confront them.

The Zionist military forces had to withdraw from Al-Aqsa Mosque, fearing fierce clashes.

