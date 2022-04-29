Bahrainis mark Intl. Quds Day with rallies

People in Bahrain have taken to the streets at the request of Bahrain's leader of the Islamic Movement Sheikh Issa Qasim to mark International Quds Day and condemn the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

According to the reports, the people in the west of the Bahraini capital also chanted slogans against the Zionist regime on Thursday evening.

They stressed the preservation of the Palestinian cause and rejected any plan to normalize relations with the Israeli regime.

The International Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramadan that was initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israeli occupation.

