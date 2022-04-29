  1. Iran
Tehran Times to hold Twitter Spaces on Palestine

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Tehran Times, Iran’s leading international daily will hold a live session on Twitter Spaces with Charlotte Kates, President of Samidoun Network on Friday at (18:30 GMT time).

The session will focus on the recent and ongoing developments in the occupied territories of Palestine, as well as the new phase of the intifada. 

Samidoun, otherwise known as “Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network” is an international network of organizers and activists working to build solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in their struggle for freedom.

In this regard, Tehran Times has opened registration for its first online event, dubbed “Remember Palestine.” The registration will end on May 29. 

To know more about the event categories and types of submissions, visit https://event.tehrantimes.com/

