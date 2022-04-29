Resistance axis exhibits missiles on Quds Day

The 'Qassim' missile of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movements, the 'Fateh-110' missile of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah and the 'Quds-2' missile are among the missiles which were displayed on Friday on the sidelines of the International Quds Day rallies in Tehran.

'Qassim' missile

'Quds-2' missile

'Fateh-110' missile

Earlier in the day, Iran's latest ballistic missiles "Kheiber-Shekan" and "Emad-3" were also unveiled during the Quds Day march. 'Kheiber-Shekan' is the world's longest-range tactical ballistic missile with a range of 1,450 km.

'Emad-3' long-range missile is a new generation of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles of Iran.

The International Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramadan that was initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israeli occupation.

Millions of Iranians from various provinces across the country took part in nationwide rallies to show their solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel’s occupation and atrocities.