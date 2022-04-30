Jenin Resistance forces on high alert to confront Zionists

According to the Sabereen News Telegram Channel, Resistance forces in Jenin were deployed to confront the Zionists' aggression.

News sources also reported that a Palestinian citizen on Saturday was shot dead by Zionist forces in Qalqilya in the West Bank.

An Israeli regime's force also was killed during the Palestinians' operation in the town of Ari'el in the West Bank.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the Zionist forces closed the entrance to the Salfeet area.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades has claimed responsibility for the operation.

Since the town of Ari'el is heavily guarded, the operation is a great challenge for the occupying Israeli forces.

This is while the Zionist regime's army has deployed six battalions of its reserve forces in the retaining wall area as well as the border areas with the West Bank.

