Iranian nation succeeds in defeating foreign plots

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks at a gathering of popular mobilization volunteers (Basij) of the IRGC Tehran branch.

Salami said that the Iranian nation managed to overcome difficult times thanks to the great efforts that the people made and their presence when they were needed.

Referring to the cultural and economic war that the enemy is waging against the Iranian nation, the IRGC Commander-in-Chief said, "The enemy came and surrounded us to close the doors of the world to us and deprive us of science and knowledge, and to pursue this issue seriously by assassinating our scientists."

He added that the enemies sought to frustrate the Iranian people while underlining that "you people have defeated them (enemies)."

Major General Salami continued, "The enemies, with lies and media warfare, sought to isolate Iran from the rest of the world, to make the country insecure, to put the people against the Establishment, and to destroy their trust in the Establishment, but the people have thwarted all their plots with their faith, which was a great thing and this battle continues, all routes of influence are closed to the enemy in a proxy and direct war."

"The enemy has been defeated in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, and it has failed in an economic war and maximum pressure campaign, so we should thank God for having such a brave and courage nation," he said.

"When the people are at the scene, all problems are solved and there would be no problem that could not be solved," according to the IRGC commander-in-chief.

