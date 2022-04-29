  1. Politics
Intl. Quds Day marked in Brazilian capital

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – In the presence of the Iranian envoy to Brazil Hossein Gharibi, the ceremony of International Quds Day was held on Thursday night in the country's capital of Brasilia.

Several members of the Parliament and political parties and a group of Brazilian supporters of the Palestinian cause also attended the ceremony.

Gharibi condemned the recent events at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the blatant attacks by Zionist forces against the Palestinians and called them a cause of worsening living conditions and rising serious concern.

Other people also stressed the need to keep the Palestinian issue alive, and the participants expressed their support for this issue by repeatedly chanting "Long live Palestine" and expressing their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

