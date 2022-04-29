  1. Politics
IRGC intelligence head:

Zionists to receive reciprocal blows inside occupied lands

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Hossein Taeb said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has created enough power to launch intelligence attacks on the ill-wishers and the Zionist networks.

On the occasion of the International Quds Day, the head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization Hossein Taeb said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has created enough power to launch intelligence attacks on the ill-wishers and the Zionist networks.

Warning the ill-wishers of Iran, he said, "Any measure against the security and stability of the country and the Iranian nation will not go unanswered," adding that they (ill-wishers) will receive reciprocal blows inside their own territories.

Taeb stressed, "We know that the Zionist political and security officials are not sleeping well, not only for fear of the drawn swords of the Resistance but also for fear of internal collapse. Of course, this is just the beginning."

