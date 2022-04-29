Iran's latest ballistic missiles unveiled on Quds Day

'Kheiber-Shekan' is the world's longest-range tactical ballistic missile with a range of 1,450 km.

The 'Kheiber-Shekan' strategic missile is one of the long-range missiles of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has unique features.

The missile has solid fuel and in the landing phase, it has maneuverability to pass through the missile shield. Its weight has been reduced by one-third compared to similar models and its preparation and firing time has been reduced to one-sixth due to optimal design. Extreme agility and speed in hitting targets within a range of 1,450 km are other capabilities of this missile.

Kheiber-Shekan

This all-Iranian missile has been designed and built by the scientists of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force.

Emad-3

'Emad-3' long-range missile is a new generation of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles of Iran.

The 'Emad-3' missile, which has been designed and built by scientists and experts of the Ministry of Defense Aerospace Industries Organization, is the first long-range missile of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the ability to be guided and controlled until it hits the target. It is able to hit the targets with high accuracy and completely destroy them.

