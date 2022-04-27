3rd Intl. Congress of Holy Quds to be held in Tehran today

Ayatollah A'rafi, the Director of Theological Seminaries’ Office, Hojjatoleslam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary-General of the World Assembly for Islamic Schools of Thoughts, Khalil al-Hayya, a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Kazem Gharibabadi, Secretary of Iran’s Judiciary Human Rights Council, Ayatollah Akhtari, Head of Committee to Support Palestinian People and also representatives of Armenian minorities will attend the conference.

Some expert-level meetings will be held in the fields of media, poetry, women and the Quran with the cooperation of cultural centers on the sidelines of this prestigious Congress.

MA/5476332