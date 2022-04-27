  1. Politics
3rd Intl. Congress of Holy Quds to be held in Tehran today

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – At the initiative taken by World Assembly for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thoughts, Third International Congress of Holy Quds will be held in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon in presence of domestic and foreign dignitaries.  

Ayatollah A'rafi, the Director of Theological Seminaries’ Office, Hojjatoleslam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary-General of the World Assembly for Islamic Schools of Thoughts, Khalil al-Hayya, a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Kazem Gharibabadi, Secretary of Iran’s Judiciary Human Rights Council, Ayatollah Akhtari, Head of Committee to Support Palestinian People and also representatives of Armenian minorities will attend the conference. 

Some expert-level meetings will be held in the fields of media, poetry, women and the Quran with the cooperation of cultural centers on the sidelines of this prestigious Congress.        

