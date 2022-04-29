Intl. bodies have double-standard approach on Al-Quds

In recent years, the US government has taken a variety of measures to discredit Al-Quds, the most important of which can be referred to the excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque and also efforts to Judaize Al-Quds with the aim of changing the demographic texture of the region.

The victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979 brought about a profound change in the issue of Palestinian resistance. Although, until before the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the issue of Palestine was mostly interpreted within the context of an Arab issue, the initiative of the Islamic Resistance discourse and change of attitude from Arab Palestine to Islamic Palestine could pave suitable ways for supporting Al-Quds.

As a result, naming the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan after "Quds Day" by the founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), focusing on the issue of Palestine was turned into a national - Islamic occasion. With this action, the late Imam Khomeini (RA) conveyed the message to nations of the region and the world that Quds belongs to the whole Islamic world and not to the Arab world.

To learn more about the aspects of the importance of “Quds Day”, we have conducted an interview with Hassan Bitmez Deputy Leader of the Turkish Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi).

Turkish Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi) is the fifth party founded in Turkey by the late former Turkish Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan in 2001. As an Islamist party, it has a special place in Turkish society from a spiritual point of view, and is currently led by " Temel Karamollaoğlu".

Hereunder are the details of this interview conducted by Mehr news agency with the Turkish Deputy Leader of Saadet Partisi Hassan Bitmez:

Let’s review the interview in questions and answers:

To what extent do you believe that international organizations have been able to succeed in the human rights situation in Palestinian lands and territories? If they have succeeded, why has the Zionist regime continued its human rights abuses so far?

The behavior of international institutions has been more in line with the continuation of the current situation in Palestine. These institutions have not taken any positive steps to counter the brutal attacks of the Zionist regime against Palestinians. The Human Rights Organization or Hague Tribunal is a symbol of the double standard of the West. When these institutions observe events against themselves, they enforce the laws without any flaws but these institutions have not had a fruitful approach to developments in the Middle East region.

We have witnessed the double standard of international institutions in the Ukraine-Russia war. Of course, we do not want war in any country, but the attention that Western countries had towards Ukrainian asylum seekers, they have not had such attention towards Syrian or Afghan refugees.

In fact, the West has a religious and racial approach toward countries' rights. The Western world has not had any success in the Palestinian issue, and that is why the Zionist regime is recklessly pursuing its inhumane policy against the Palestinian people.

Which governments do you believe play the most role in violating Palestinians’ rights?

Apart from the United States, countries such as Britain, France and Germany are staunch supporters of the Zionist regime. In fact, these countries can play an influential role in preventing the Zionist regime from operating its activities but they avoid doing so.

Subjugating European countries is one of the obvious policies of the Zionist regime. Of course, this strategic policy is not limited to European countries, but this regime also considers such attitudes in other countries. Recognition of Israel is one of the first decisions of the United Nations. As a result, we should not expect anything from such an organization.

What measures can Iran and Turkey do together for realizing the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people?

Tehran and Ankara can cooperate more seriously with each other in resolving regional problems and taking advantage of regional interests. Iran and Turkey are two important countries in Islamic geography that have the ability to prevent the continuation of regional crises.

As you know, one of the illusory demands of the Zionist regime is to get a portion of the land and territory of Turkey and Iran. When we study the Zionist regime's operations in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, we find that these countries are pursuing sinister goals in the region.

The Greater Middle East Project, raised by the Zionist regime in early 2000, clearly shows that the Zionist regime pays special attention to the territory of countries in the Middle East region.

From Morocco to Indonesia, the Zionist regime has targeted government change and division of geography of the countries of the Islamic world. For this reason, the establishment of strategic cooperation between the two governments of Turkey and Iran seems necessary.

Interview by Azar Mahdavan