Tehran Times to host online event on Palestine

The event is divided into two categories with each having its own sub-categories including posters, cartoons, video comments, and blogging which are supposed to be posted by would-be participants.
TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Iranian newspaper Tehran Times is going to hold an online event titled Remember Palestine" to raise awareness of the plight of Palestinians in the hands of the usurping Israeli regime.
