Azerbaijan stresses broadening economic ties with Iran

Speaking in his meeting with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari in Azeri capital of Baku on Tuesday, Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized the serious determination of his country to develop all-out relations with Iran, especially in the field of economy including implementation and design of joint projects.

During the talks, the two sides discussed the latest situation of trade and economic ties between Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azeri Minister of Economy reiterated the serious determination of Azeri government for the development of all-out relations with Iran in the field of trade and economy in particular.

