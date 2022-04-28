Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Azerbaijan Republic

In an interview with Mehr, Gholamreza Marhaba, spokesman for the Economic Commission at the Iranian parliament referred to the recent trip of the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan along with the Azeri Consul General to Astara of Iran in the north and said that during the trip, the Azeri delegation visited joint projects between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in that city in Gilan Province located on the border with Azerbaijan.

Marhaba said that the delegation visited the railway dock, the construction site of the joint Astarachai border bridge over the Astrachai river, and the shared land border bridge.

The senior Iranian lawmaker said that large projects are underway in the city of Astara, adding, "Unfortunately, we are behind the schedule."

Referring to the issues being discussed by the two delegations in Astara, Marhaba said, "the travel of trucks and citizens of the two countries, visa issues and problems of Iranian drivers in the customs of the Republic of Azerbaijan were issues that the two delegations discussed."

Strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries was another issue discussed at the bilateral meeting, according to him.

Referring to the continuation of bilateral meetings between the officials of the two countries, he continued that in the near future a high-level parliamentary delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran will travel to Baku to discuss bilateral issues at a higher level.

Marhaba added that "It is expected that with the ongoing measures, the implementation of the projects will be accelerated and the projects will be put into operation as soon as possible, and the people will also benefit from these projects."

