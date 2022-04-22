Iran to hold trade exhibition in Kazakhstan

Mehdi Safari broke the news on Friday and stated that Iran enjoys significant trade capability and capacity in its relations with Central Asian countries especially Kazakhstan.

As licensed by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and joint cooperation of Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Chamber of Commerce, the exhibition, which is the largest trade event and exclusive exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Central Asia, will be held on July 1-3 in Almaty of Kazakhstan.

This prestigious exhibition will be held in the fields of oil, gas, petrochemicals, construction materials, energy and engineering services (water and electricity), agriculture, industry, equipment and machinery, detergents, cosmetics, tourism, home appliances, furniture and wood industries, carpets and rugs, food industries, poultry, livestock and car parts.

MA/5472685