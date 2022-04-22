Saudi-led coalition violates ceasefire in Yemen 99 times

Yemeni sources reported that the continuous violation of ceasefire by Saudi-led coalition forces in this country, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, a military source said that the Saudi aggressor coalition violated 99 times the humanitarian and military ceasefires in Yemen in the past 24 hours.

The news source cited the widespread flying of reconnaissance planes over the provinces of Ma’rib, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Saada, Al-Hudaydah, Al-Dhala and Saada as clear examples of violation of ceasefire by Saudi-led coalition forces.

Saudi mercenaries also fired towards civilian homes and positions of army forces and popular committees in Ma’rib, Taiz and al-Dhala provinces repeatedly.

