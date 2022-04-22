Unconfirmed reports say military satellite crashes in Yemen

Unconfirmed reports from Yemen said on Friday that a military satellite crashed in south of the country.

The website "www.almashhad-alyemeni.com" said that The military satellite crashed in the southern Yemeni province of Shabwa on Thursday evening, citing the reports.

Eyewitnesses reported that the satellite crashed in the Safer Desert. The satellite is said to have been concentrated in southern Yemen for more than a year.

So far, no member of the Saudi coalition has commented on the crash of the military satellite.

