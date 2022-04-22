  1. Politics
Apr 22, 2022, 4:55 PM

Unconfirmed reports say military satellite crashes in Yemen

Unconfirmed reports say military satellite crashes in Yemen

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) –There are unconfirmed reports saying that a military satellite crashed in southern Yemen.

Unconfirmed reports from Yemen said on Friday that a military satellite crashed in south of the country.

The website "www.almashhad-alyemeni.com" said that The military satellite crashed in the southern Yemeni province of Shabwa on Thursday evening, citing the reports.

Eyewitnesses reported that the satellite crashed in the Safer Desert. The satellite is said to have been concentrated in southern Yemen for more than a year.

So far, no member of the Saudi coalition has commented on the crash of the military satellite.

KI/5472960

News Code 185994
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185994/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News