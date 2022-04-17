Yemeni ceasefire violated over 60 times by Saudis in one day

The ceasefire violation includes flying 53 armed spy and reconnaissance aircrafts over the skies of the provinces of Marib, Taiz, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Amran and several others, according to Yemeni news sources.

Coalition mercenaries fired two Katyusha rockets at the positions of the Yemeni army and popular committees in the provinces of Marib and Lahij.

They opened fire on the Yemeni civilians' houses as well, the source added.

The official spokesman for the Yemen Oil and Gas Corporation, recently stressed last that the Saudi coalition continues to carry out piracy as it has seized a ship carrying 29,976 tons of fuel although it had the UN permission.

The Saudi crimes took place while UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.

