  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 15, 2025, 3:59 PM

Israel kills 17 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

Israel kills 17 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 17 more Palestinians in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 51,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that 69 more injured people were also transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 116,343 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 1,630 people and injured over 4,300 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MA/PR

News ID 230615
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News