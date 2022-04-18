Saudi-led coalition prevents entry of planes to Sanaa airport

Mohammed Abdul-Salam the official Spokesman for Ansarullah Movement in Yemen made the remarks on Monday and announced that Saudi-Emirati aggressor coalition continues to violate the ceasefire in the country.

He pointed out that Saudi-Emirati coalition has also violated the ceasefire militarily, because the coalition's spy drones carried out nine attacks and its mercenaries launched widespread operations for three times in Ma'rib province in Yemen.

In this regard, the Spokesman of the Yemeni Oil Company announced last Thursday that Saudi-Emirati aggressor coalition violated the ceasefire in Yemen again and stressed that the coalition is still carrying out its piracy.

This is while that UN Special Envoy for Yemen Affairs Hans Grundberg announced the start of a ceasefire in Yemen on April 13 and said that a ceasefire was reached between Sanaa and Saudi-led coalition, based on which, all military operations would be stopped for two months.

