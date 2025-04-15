Turkish FM welcomes Iran-US talks recently started in Oman

The Iranian foreign minister expressed gratitude to Turkey's constructive stance towards the recently started Iran-US talks and informed the Turkish Foreign Minister of Iran's principled positions in that regard, a readout of the telephone conversation issued by the Iranian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Hakan Fidan, for his part, welcomed Iran-US talks, emphasizing Turkey's preparedness to provide any support to advance the issue.

Some consular issues and issues related to Iranian nationals in Turkey were also brought up in the phone call. The Turkish Foreign Minister emphasized that he would follow up on those issues.

MNA