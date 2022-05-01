  1. World
Saudis violate Yemeni ceasefire 124 times in a day

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – News sources reported that the Saudi coalition has violated the ceasefire in Yemen 124 times during the past day.

A Yemeni military source told Almasira that the Saudis have violated the Yemeni ceasefire by attacking the bases of the Yemeni army and popular committees in Saada province.

The violation also includes the flight of Apache warplanes and armed reconnaissance planes, the source said.

He added that Saudis have also launched missile attacks and artillery bombardments on western Marib province.

The Saudi attacks come as UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg has recently announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.

