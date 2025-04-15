Palestinian group denounces Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

“We strongly condemn the cowardly Zionist crime that targeted the back gate of the Kuwaiti Hospital, which resulted in the martyrdom of one of its medical personnel,” the group said, according to Al Jazeera.

“We denounce the incompetence and silence of international institutions and the international community’s complicity with the Zionist entity, which has encouraged it to continue targeting hospitals and medical personnel and perpetrate crimes of genocide.

“We emphasize the important role played by medical personnel, despite the limited resources, in operating hospitals and treating the wounded during the genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.”

The casualties of the attack were all patients and medics, the hospital’s spokesman Saber Mohammed said.

MA/PR