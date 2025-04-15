World may be running out of words to describe Gaza situation

"The world may be running out of words to describe the situation in Gaza, but we will never run away from the truth," said Guterres in a UN meeting in Geneva recently, according to his accounts on social media X and Instagram.

"The current path is a dead end – totally intolerable in the eyes of international law and history."

"More than an entire month has passed without a drop of aid into Gaza," he noted, adding that "No food. No fuel. No medicine. No commercial supplies."

"As aid has dried up, the floodgates of horror have re-opened," he further asserted.

The UN chief went on to say that "Gaza is a killing field – and civilians are in an endless death loop."

"And the risk of the occupied West Bank transforming into another Gaza makes it even worse."

Guterres continued to conclude his post, saying that "It is time to end the dehumanization, protect civilians, release the hostages, ensure lifesaving aid, and renew the ceasefire."