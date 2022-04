Ansarullah, quoting a Yemeni military source, reported that the violation includes the construction of military bases, as well as the attacks and flights of 12 Saudi spy planes over Yemeni skies.

There were also 12 violations by artillery attacks, 46 by mortars and 59 by various rounds of ammunition, the source added.

This is while UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.

MP/FNA14010128001101