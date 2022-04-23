Russia warns Israel against assisting Ukraine militarily

"We are carefully checking this information and will respond accordingly if it is confirmed,” Viktorov told Russian state television on Thursday.

It was not clear from the Russian envoy’s remarks what such a response might entail, according to Press TV website.

The comments came a day after Israeli minister for military affairs Benny Gantz said Israel will provide Ukraine with helmets and flak jackets.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi after Tel Aviv denounced Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

It came after Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid accused Russia of committing “war crimes” in Ukraine, alleging that there was no “justification” for Russia’s military campaign against its western neighbor.

Earlier this month, the Israeli regime voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution suspending the Russian Federation’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council.

Reacting to the vote, the Russian foreign ministry called the resolution “unlawful and politically motivated.”

KI/PR