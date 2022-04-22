  1. Politics
Apr 22, 2022, 11:00 PM

Zelenskyy:

Ukraine needs $7bn a month to compensate for economic losses

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Ukraine needs $7 billion in month to keep its economy afloat amid the "economic losses" inflicted by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

Zelenskyy has called for more weapons.

The Ukrainian president said the West should ramp up pressure on Moscow imposing more financial pain and cutting off relations with Vladimir Putin's government, DECCAN HERALD reported.

The IMF has warned of economic devastation both in Ukraine and abroad from the conflict.

The conflict will cause the country's economy to collapse 35 percent this year, the IMF said this week, while Russia's will drop 8.5 percent.

Russia launched a special operation in February to end the eight-year war in Donbas launched by Kiyv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the goals of the Russian operation de-Naziization and demilitarization of Ukraine.

