Some EU states say to veto any collective ban on Russian oil

The European Union currently has no plans of introducing a collective ban on Russian oil supplies, because several EU members threatened to veto this initiative, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told the LENA news alliance in an interview, TASS reported.

"It will be very hard [to reach consent on embargoing Russian oil deliveries or raising tariffs], because some member states have already announced they would veto any collective decision," Le Figaro quoted him as saying in its Friday edition.

According to the paper, in the wake of a ban on Russian coal supplies, some European countries, including Poland and France, press for a full embargo on fuel from Russia. At the same time, Germany, Austria and Hungary are against it.

