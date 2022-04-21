West's sanctions on Russia absurd, will affect global economy

Venezuela is ready for such a pace of development, the country’s President told the Venezolana de Television TV channel.

"We are ready, so to say, to face the boomerang effect on the western and global economy due to wrong sanctions against the Russian economy. Sanctions are absurd, but the West is too arrogant," Maduro said.

Since the start of the Ukraine war on February 24, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and a number of other states responded to the actions of the Russian authorities by slapping sanctions against Russian physical and legal entities.

ZZ/PR