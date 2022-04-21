  1. World
Kremlin slams Kiev's threat to bomb Crimean Bridge

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has slammed Kyiv's threat to bomb the Crimean Bridge as an announcement of a terror attack.

“Such a statement (about the potential bombing of the Crimean Bridge) is nothing but an announcement of a possible terrorist act, this is unacceptable,” Peskov emphasized, according to Sputnik.

He told reporters on Thursday that “all the necessary security measures and precautions by the relevant service are being taken around the bridge and all strategic facilities”.

The Kremlin spokesman added that “there is, of course, a lot of evidence pertaining to the acts that are subject to legal verification and subsequent punishment”.

Peskov spoke shortly after Alexey Danilov, head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, signaled Kyiv’s intent to conduct a strike on the Crimean Bridge. He did not elaborate on whether the Ukrainian armed forces possessed weapons that would enable them to launch such a strike.

