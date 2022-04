Minutes ago, Al Jazeera reported that a massive explosion occurred at Pul-e Khishti Mosque which is located in the center of Kabul, Afghanistan.

According to local media, the blast occurred during mid-day prayer in the mosque on Wednesday.

So far, six civilians have been injured. According to informed sources, the blast was caused by throwing a grenade launcher against worshipers.

It is reported that a person has been arrested in connection with the explosion.

RHM/MNA