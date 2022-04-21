Car bomb blast reported in NW Damascus

The blast did not cause any casualties and left only material damage, according to SANA.
TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – Syrian news sources reported that a car bomb had exploded in northwestern Damascus, the country's capital.
The blast did not cause any casualties and left only material damage, according to SANA.
Details of the blast and the cause behind it have not yet been released, and no one has claimed responsibility so far.
