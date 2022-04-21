  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 21, 2022, 11:30 AM

Car bomb blast reported in NW Damascus

Car bomb blast reported in NW Damascus

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – Syrian news sources reported that a car bomb had exploded in northwestern Damascus, the country's capital.

The blast did not cause any casualties and left only material damage, according to SANA.

Details of the blast and the cause behind it have not yet been released, and no one has claimed responsibility so far. 

MP/FNA14010201000168

News Code 185959
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185959/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News