A win, a draw for Iranian clubs in 2022 ACL

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – The two Iranian football clubs at the 2022 AFC Champions League have gained a victory and a draw in their Monday matches.

The foolad football team of Iran edged past Turkmenistan’s Ahal on Matchday Four of the 2022 AFC Champions League Group C while the other Iranian team Sepahan was held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun.

After the draw, Sepahan is in third place with four points in Group D, while Foolad is at the top of Group C after the win with 8 points after four matches.

Two Iranian giant teams, Persepolis and Esteghlal, were eliminated from the 2022 Asian Champions League due to non-compliance with the rules of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) last year.

