Real Madrid’s glittering history in the Champions League gives them an advantage when they face Manchester City in the first leg of the semi-finals, according to the Spanish side’s coach Carlo Ancelotti, AlJazeera reported.

Madrid’s 13 European triumphs make them the most successful club in the competition while City only appeared in the Champions League final for the first time last year when they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea.

“The history that Real Madrid has in this competition means a lot more to us than to our rivals,” said Ancelotti in a press conference on Monday.

“That history that has grown over the years helps the players feel the weight of the shirt, a weight that is positive, not negative.”

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City cannot compete with Real Madrid’s European pedigree but said they can write a new chapter of their own.

“If we had to compete with the history, we wouldn’t have a chance,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference. “Their history speaks for itself.

City and Real also met in the semi-finals in 2016 when the Spaniards won 1-0 on aggregate, but City avenged that loss with a last-16 triumph in 2020.