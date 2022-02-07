Foolad beats Persepolis to win Iran’s Super Cup

In the match held in Sirjan, Kerman Province, Malian defender Moussa Coulibaly scored the only goal of the match with a header in the 18th minute, according to Tehran Times.

Persepolis continued 10 men after the 63rd minute as Mehdi Shiri received his second yellow card and a subsequent red card.

Shortly after, Foolad dominated the match and created several chances but failed to score.

In the 81st minute, Foolad midfielder Hamid Bouhamdan was sent off due the second yellow card.

The Iranian Super Cup is an Iranian association football trophy awarded to the winner of a match between the Persian Gulf Pro League's season champions and the winners of the Hazfi Cup. It is similar to numerous other Super Cup tournaments held in other countries.

Persepolis is the most decorated team in Super Cup, winning the title four times.

KI/TT