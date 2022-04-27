  1. Sports
Apr 27, 2022, 6:52 PM

Foolad advances while Sephan eleiminated from 2022 ACL

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Foolad Khuzestan FC has advanced to the next stage of the Asian Champions League at the top of its group while another Iranian representative Sepahan Esfahan has been eliminated from the competition.

Foolad from Iran advanced to the 2022 AFC Champions League Round of 16 after drawing 1-1 against Shabab Al Ahli Dubai football team.

Foolad advanced from the group stage at the top of Group C of the 2022 AFC with 12 points followed by the Emirati team that was also qualified for the round of 16.

Another Iranian representative in the 2022 ACL Sephan Esfahan was downed by the Qatari Al-Duhail 5-2 to be eliminated from the competition after finishing third in Group D with 7 points.

Two Tehranian giants football teams, namely Persepolis and Esteghlal were barred from attending the 2022 ACL last year due to non-compliance with the rules of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Kamal Iranidoost
