Iranian teams begin AFC Champions League with a win, draw

Sepahan FC came back from a 1-0 first half deficit to beat Uzbek Super League champions Pakhtakor FC 3-1 on Matchday One of Group D in the AFC Champions League™ 2022 on Thursday, according to AFC website.

Dragan Ceran gave Pakhtakor the lead in the 28th minute, only for Shahriyar Moghanlou to score back-to-back goals in the second half, coupled with Mohammad Reza Hosseini's effort to secure an opening day win.

Another Iranian team Foolad Khouzestan for its match in Group C of the AFC Champions League™ 2022 faced Al Gharafa of Qatar on Thursday and drew 0-0.

Two Iranian giant team, Persepolis and Esteghlal FC, were removed from the 2022 Asian Champions League due to non-compliance with the rules of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) last year.

KI