TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – 10-man Persepolis gained a 2-0 victory over Paykan in Tehran's Azadi Stadium on Matchday 25 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Hamed Pakdel opened the scoring for the hosts in the 16th minute. Persepolis midfielder Omid Alishah was sent off in the 32nd minute for violent conduct. Ali Nemati made it 2-0 in the 49th minute.