Feb 19, 2023, 11:15 PM

Iranian Foolad, Saudi Al-Faisaly to meet Mon in AFC league

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Foolad from Iran is to face Al-Faisaly FC of Saudi Arabia in the AFC Champions League 2022 on Monday.

Led by Javad Nekounam, Foolad is the only Iranian team to compete in the ACL.

Nekounam is hopeful they can beat the players of Marino Ouzounidis at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Iran’s Foolad coach Javad Nekounam says that they are 100 percent focused to beat Al Faisaly since they are determined to advance to the next stage.

According to the news outlets, Al Faisaly head coach Marino Ouzounidis believes his team will be ready for the challenge and has a good chance to achieve a win against Foolad.

