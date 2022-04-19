Taliban assured Iran to protect diplomatic missions

The phone talk came after some people attacked Iran's Embassy in the capital of Kabul and its consulate general in the western Afghan city of Herat.

Muttaqi expressed deep regret over the incidents and assured Iranian FM that the Taliban would completely secure the diplomatic facilities, diplomats and staff of the Islamic Republic of Iran in his country.

Amir-Abdollahian said that millions of Afghan brothers and sisters living in Iran for the past 40 years have always been provided with necessary services.

He lamented the malicious, purposeful and false propaganda which were spread on some social networks by the enemies and opponents of the good relations between the two neighboring nations of Iran and Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Republic has a positive and constructive view about Afghanistan,” Amir-Abdollahian said referring to his recent meeting with Muttaqi in China. "Iran's exchange of delegations for cooperation between the two countries, sending humanitarian aid and keeping its missions active in providing services to the people of Afghanistan has been within this framework."

He also called the Afghan side to fully maintain the security of the Iranian sites and diplomats, control the borders and not allow unauthorized to pass by, as well as fulfilling its mutual obligations in accordance with the binding agreements between the two countries, including in the field of water rights.

Muttaqi thanked the government and the people of Iran for their hospitality in difficult conditions, stressing Afghanistan's determination to expand its relationship and cooperation with Iran.

He assured that Afghanistan will spare no effort to alleviate Tehran’s concerns regarding the security of its diplomatic missions.

