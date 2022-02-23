Iran envoy meets with Taliban acting FM, energy minister

Kazemi Qomi met and held talks with Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Minister of Water and Energy Mullah Abdul Latif Mansur in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday on the situation in Afghanistan and cooperation between the two countries to invest in mining, agriculture, energy and railways.

Afghanistan's economic situation, political relations and positive developments were among the important topics of the meeting.

Amir Khan Muttaqi called the talks between Iranian and Afghan officials fruitful and stressed the need to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Iran's special envoy, for his part, announced Tehran’s readiness for joint ventures in the fields of mining, agriculture, energy and railways.

