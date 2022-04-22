Taliban ready to meet Iran demand on Hirmand water share

Afghanistan is fully committed to comply with all terms and conditions that previously undertaken, Taliban Deputy Spokesman said.

Samangani emphasized that Taliban is ready to address Iran's concerns in this regard through dialogue.

Earlier, Foreign Minister of Taliban interim government Amir Khan Muttaqi in a conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian welcomed the dispatching of an expert delegation to Afghanistan to study the issue of water rights.

During the talks, Muttaqi thanked hospitality of the government and people of Iran for rendering quality services to Afghan people in difficult times and emphasized Afghanistan is ready to further expand its relations with neighboring Iran and reassured that he will spare no effort to address Iran’s concern in this respect.

