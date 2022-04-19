Afghan delegation to visit Iran in near future

Referring to the phone talk held between the Iranian Foreign Minister and the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister, Samangani in a tweet on Tuesday wrote, "During the phone call, the general problems of Afghan travelers and migrants in Iran, bilateral relations, diplomatic missions and the good security of diplomats, as well as trade, economy and other issues were discussed. The two sides stated that they would not allow enemies to create hatred, pessimism and sedition between the people of Afghanistan and Iran through propaganda."

"An Afghan delegation will visit Iran in the near future to discuss Afghans living in the country," he added.

In a phone call with the Iranian Foreign Minister on Monday night, the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has assured Tehran of full security of Iranian diplomatic facilities, and diplomats in Afghanistan.

Muttaqi thanked the government and the people of Iran for their hospitality in difficult conditions, stressing Afghanistan's determination to expand its relationship and cooperation with Iran.

He assured that Afghanistan will spare no effort to alleviate Tehran’s concerns regarding the security of its diplomatic missions.

The phone talk came after some people attacked Iran's Embassy in the capital of Kabul and its consulate general in the western Afghan city of Herat.

ZZ/