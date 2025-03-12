Emirati delegation due in Iran to deliver Trump letter

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in response to a question about the alleged letter from US President Donald Trump to Iran, said that this letter has been written, but it has not yet been received by the Iranian officials.

In his recent visit to Abu Dhabi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi had met with Diplomatic Adviser to the Emirati President Anwar Gargash.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged on bilateral ties, and issues of mutual interest.

The American media added that US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he had sent a letter to Iran's Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasizing that he wanted to reach an agreement on the country's nuclear program.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei recently announced that he does not support direct negotiations with the Trump administration because he does not trust the United States. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also said that he supports dialogue with the United States, but will act on the Leader's advice.

