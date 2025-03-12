  1. Politics
Mar 12, 2025, 3:35 PM

Emirati delegation due in Iran to deliver Trump letter

Emirati delegation due in Iran to deliver Trump letter

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – An Emirati delegation, headed by Diplomatic Adviser to the Emirati President Anwar Gargash, will arrive in Iran on Wednesday to deliver US President Donald Trump’s letter to the Iranian officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in response to a question about the alleged letter from US President Donald Trump to Iran, said that this letter has been written, but it has not yet been received by the Iranian officials.

In his recent visit to Abu Dhabi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi had met with Diplomatic Adviser to the Emirati President Anwar Gargash.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged on bilateral ties, and issues of mutual interest.

The American media added that US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he had sent a letter to Iran's Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasizing that he wanted to reach an agreement on the country's nuclear program.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei recently announced that he does not support direct negotiations with the Trump administration because he does not trust the United States. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also said that he supports dialogue with the United States, but will act on the Leader's advice.

MA/6406119

News ID 229532
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News