Iran reopens embassy in Ukraine as conflict continues

Manouchehr Moradi, Iran's ambassador to Ukraine referred to the Wednesday phone call held between Amir-Abdollahian and his Ukrainian counterpart and said in a tweet that Amir-Abdollahian has announced the reopening of the Iranian embassy in Ukraine to Dmytro Kuleba and demanded the full security of Iranian diplomats.

Amir-Abdollahian and Kuleba held a phone call on Wednesday, discussing the situation in Ukraine.

This is the second telephone conversation between Amir-Abdollahian and Kuleba since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, and the two foreign ministers had previously spoken by phone on March 14th.

The Iranian embassy in Kyiv was recently relocated to Moldova amid the conflict in the country.

