Iran relations serious problem to Israel: Lapid

Lapid held Thursday a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to Almayadeen.

During the conversation, Lapid told Kuleba that "Israel" is deeply concerned about the military cooperation between Russia and Iran, stressing that the Israel is on the side of the Ukrainian people in the war against Russia.

In the same context, Lapid said relations between Russia and Iran represent a serious problem for "Israel" and the world.

"We naturally think that relations between Russia and Iran are a serious problem not only for Israel, but also for Ukraine, Europe, and the whole world," said the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime that kills hundreds of Palestinian people and children, using all kinds of weapons.

Ignoring reports that the Israeli regime is already providing assistance to Ukraine, Lapid said, "I have a duty to preserve Israel's security and its interests, but at the same time make it clear that we support Ukraine."

