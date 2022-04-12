Iran determined to expand ties with African continent states

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso Olivia Rouamba on Monday night.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed concerns over the activities of Takfiri and extremist terrorists in Burkina Faso and western Africa.

Africa is very important for the country’s foreign policy and then stressed that Iran is determined to strengthen ties with African countries, including Burkina Faso, said Amir-Abdollahian.

Iran is ready to hold a joint commission meeting to promote cooperation, he added.

Stating that as Iran is a country being involved in combating terrorism for years, Rouamba, for her part, has called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to share its experiences with her country in the fight against terrorism.

The Burkinabe foreign minister called for fostering economic, political, technological, and scientific ties with Iran and also asked for various help from Tehran.

ZZ/