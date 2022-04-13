Kuleba appreciates Iran's medical aid to Ukraine

"Call with FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian. Iran stands against Russia’s war on Ukraine, supports a diplomatic solution. Grateful to FM Abdollahian for refuting allegations of arms transfers to Russia with the help of Iranian companies, as well as for the medical team sent to Ukraine," Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

This is the second telephone conversation between Amir-Abdollahian and Kuleba since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, and the two foreign ministers had previously spoken on March 14th. The two foreign ministers previously discussed the Ukraine crisis, the need to protect diplomatic facilities, the delivery of humanitarian aid as well as bilateral issues.

In the previous phone conversation, the Iranian top diplomat stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's opposition to the war and the need to focus on a political solution and diplomatic negotiations.

