Russia says Ukraine fired mortars at Bryansk border post

No one was injured in the incident but some vehicles were damaged, a spokesman for Russia's FSB security service told state television, according to Reuters, but Russian sources reported that 7 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, were wounded.

Ukraine's defense ministry and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said in a post on the Telegram messaging service that something "fell and caught fire" at a military facility in Bryansk near the border.

The post did not explicitly deny Ukraine was responsible.

Russia has reported a series of attacks on border areas by Ukrainian forces in recent weeks, including by a strike on a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod earlier this month.

On Wednesday Russia's defense ministry said the continuation of "sabotage and attacks" by Ukrainian forces could trigger strikes on Kyiv.

After the mortar attack, a number of schools in the area closed, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

The Kremlin says it launched a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.

